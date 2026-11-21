MP’s Sagar Liquor Tragedy: Two Die After Consuming Alcohol In Banda, One Hospitalised; Excise Department Launches Probe | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two people died and another was hospitalised after consuming liquor in Banda area of Sagar district, officials said on Friday.

The incident has revived concerns over liquor safety in Banda, where more than 36 people had earlier died after consuming spurious liquor. Police had arrested 34 people in that case, including a liquor contractor and middlemen.

Chandrabhan Lodhi and Kamlesh Lodhi, residents of Semra Ramchandra village, consumed liquor on Thursday. Their health deteriorated afterwards.

Chandrabhan died at home, while Kamlesh was taken to Banda Community Health Centre and later referred to Sagar district hospital, where he died during treatment.

Additional superintendent of police Jaiveer Singh Bhadoria said both had medical histories. Kamlesh reportedly suffered from alcohol-related syndrome and had been vomiting blood. Chandrabhan had piles and had recently suffered considerable blood loss.

A third person, Raju Lodhi of Kanti village, who has diabetes and hypoglycaemia, is undergoing treatment in hospital.

Bhadoria said further action would follow postmortem reports.

Sagar excise assistant commissioner Alok Kumar Khare said a special team was inspecting liquor shops and stocks. Samples had been collected for examination.

Congress demands impartial probe

State Congress president Jitu Patwari questioned the quality of liquor allegedly purchased from a government-run shop.

In a post on X, he demanded an impartial investigation, action against those responsible and compensation for affected families.

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