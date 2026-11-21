MP School Winter Rules 2026: Students Can Wear Sweaters Of Any Colour, Schools Cannot Deny Classroom Entry Or Force Removal Of Footwear | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) has directed all government and private schools in Madhya Pradesh not to prevent students from attending classes for wearing sweaters of colours different from the prescribed school uniform during the winter season.

The order states that instances have come to the department’s notice where students wearing sweaters or jackets of colours other than those prescribed in the school uniform are being barred from attending classes.

The DPI clarified that if students come to school wearing sweaters of a different colour or design during the winter season, they must not be stopped from attending classes.

The directive also states that students should not be compelled to remove their footwear outside classrooms, as doing so could expose them to cold conditions and affect their health.

55 lakh students await uniform assistance

Meanwhile, nearly 55 lakh students studying in Classes 1 to 8 in government schools across the state are awaiting uniform assistance for the 2026-27 academic session.

However, the disbursement has been delayed as student profile updates remain incomplete in several districts.

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