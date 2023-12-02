Bhopal: Counting Tomorrow, Clouds Of Defeat Looming Over Many Ministers In State

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The counting of votes for the recently held assembly election is going to take place on Sunday. The election outcome may favour any political party, but the shadow of defeat is looming over many ministers. Although most of the exit polls are showing BJP’s victory, many ministers may lose the election.

One of the important ministers who may lose the election is Gourishankar Bisen from Balaghat. The BJP announced the name of his daughter Mausam Bisen as candidate from the constituency, but because of her illness, Bisen was fielded from the constituency. Bisen is in a tight corner this time.

Likewise minister for cooperatives department Arvind Bhadoria is batting on a sticky in Ater, because of party’s rebel candidate Munna Singh Bhadoria who is contesting against the minister. Bharat Singh Kushwaha from Gwalior (rural) is also in a bind, because of anti-incumbency against him, and support of the Gurjar community for his opponent from the Congress, Sahab Singh Gurjar.

Similarly the chariot of Ramkhelawan Patel from Amarpatan constituency in Satna is not on royal road to success. Congress candidate Rajendra Singh is dominating the political scene in the area. Similar is the condition of Suresh Dhakad who is locked in a tough contest, and because of the BSP candidate, Dhakad is losing votes. He may be defeated.