Bhopal: Cottage, crops set afire after bride calls off marriage

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There was a fierce dispute between two parties of the Gurjar community after breaking of a marriage in Nazirabad police station. The people of the bridegroom’s side set fire to the cottage of the bride's father. The police have registered the case and began an investigation.

In fact, fire flared up damaging crops due to the ongoing practice of charging fine for breaking relationship in Gurjar community. Now the panchayat of the society will intervene into the matter. However, the police have registered a case against the accused on the plaint of the victim.

According to Nazirabad police station in-charge BP Singh, Sarjan Singh Gurjar, a resident of Badli village, is a farmer. Recently, he had finalised his daughter’s marriage with son of Imrat Singh Gurjar. After the marriage with Sarjan Singh’s daughter broke, Imrat Singh and Malam Singh Gurjar, living in Berasia area, set fire to the hut and cut and damaged wheat crops in the field. In this case, the victim had made the complaint, after which the police registered a case of arson and crop damage against the accused Imrat Singh Gurjar and Mamal Singh Gurjar.

Complainant Sarjan Singh’s daughter had a relationship with accused Imrat Singh’s son a year ago. During this, Imrat Singh gave cash and jewellery to his future daughter-in-law. But Sarjan Singh Gurjar broke the relationship. For this reason, the accused Imrat Singh Gurjar and Malam Singh Gurjar set fire to the shed of the complainant in order to take back the cash and jewellery offered and to recover damages.