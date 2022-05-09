Bhopal: Corruption Act used to patronise corruption, says former CM Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath has said that the politicians who used to say, Na khaunga na khane dunga (won't allow corruption) have now made concrete arrangements to patronise the corrupt.

Nath stated this while referring to recent announcement made by the state government in which chief minister granted powers to give permission to conduct inquiry against IAS/IPS and senior bureaucrats under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

ìThis decision will paralyse anti-corruption agencies, corruption will become unrestrained and corruption will be patronised,î said Kamal Nath in his tweet on Sunday.

The BJP that used to coin slogans against corruption before assuming power has now changed all its slogans. In another tweet, Congress said that most of the governmentís schemes including CM Kanyadan Yojna, PM Awas Yojna etc have fallen to corrupt practices.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 12:00 AM IST