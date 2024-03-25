 Bhopal: Cops Take Out Flag March Ahead Of Holi
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, March 25, 2024, 12:30 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police took out a flag march a day before Holi to keep a tab on miscreants and spread awareness among the commoners regarding the menace created by miscreants during the festivities. A total of 1,000 police personnel participated in the flag march. The traffic police also took action against those indulging in drunk driving. The traffic police utilised breath analysers and checked more than 200 commuters, to keep a tab on drunk driving.

During this, the people across the city were apprised not to perform stunts on the occasion, refrain from tripling on two-wheelers and call out drunk driving. The check-points were laid by the police at as many as nine squares and junctions of Bhopal.

Senior police officials were present on the occasion, who said strict police vigilance will be exercised across the city on Monday, when the entire city will immerse in Holi festivities. Commissioner of police (CP) of Bhopal, Harinarayan Chari Mishra told Free Press that all the deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) of all four zones of Bhopal have been directed to ensure the upkeep of law and order across the city. During this, adherence to the model code of conduct shall also be ensured by the city police, he added.

