Bhopal: Cops Keeping Tab On 2.8K Listed Criminals Ahead Of Polls

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To keep a check on law-and-order situation and smooth conduct of the upcoming assembly elections, the Bhopal police have prepared a list of 2,824 criminals and are conducting regular patrolling.

Senior police officials told Free Press that Zone-1 of the city comprises a huge number of listed criminals—824, while Zone-3 stands at the second position with 282. They added that bound-over forms are being made to be filled by the listed criminals and failing to keep up to the terms and conditions of which, they shall be subjected to relevant sections of the CrPC and will be sent to the jail. The police officials maintained that they have even been paying visits to the criminals at their houses to ascertain what they are up to.

Furthermore, it was learnt that even those criminals who have been released from jail recently are also under the police scanner and the cops are keeping a tab on their activities such as the places they visit and the people they meet. Sources at the Bhopal police commissionerate said that criminals are often utilised by the members of political parties to create ruckus during polling and the police are aiming towards preventing the same. Thus, stringent measures are being taken.

Patrolling being carried out on daily basis: ACP

Additional commissioner of police of Bhopal, Awadhesh Goswami, said that the patrolling drives are being carried out on a daily basis and till now, 99 percent of the accused persons pertaining to the cases of assault have been jailed. Strict action shall continue to clamp down on nefarious activities in the city, he added.

