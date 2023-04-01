Bhopal: Cops detain Congress media cell's Sangeeta Sharma during PM Modi's visit without giving reason

Bhopal: Congress leader Sangeeta Sharma detained during PM Modi's visit; Kamal Nath calls move 'unconstitutional' | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal police, on Saturday morning, detained Congress Media Cell Vice President Sangeeta Sharma from her residence, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city without giving any reason.

It is noteworthy that Sangeeta, along with other Congress workers, had planned to show black flags to PM Modi during his visit. However, Misrod police reached her residence early in the morning and even after she protested against the police action, she was put on house arrest.

Former chief minister and state Congress president Kamal Nath called the move unconstitutional and tweeted, “The manner in which Sangeeta Sharma, Vice President of Congress Media Department, was detained early in the morning, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stay in Bhopal, without giving any reason and kept her sitting in the police station, is completely unconstitutional. I request the chief minister that she be released immediately.”