Bhopal: Contribute to Atmannirbar Bharat, Governor tells people

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel has urged people to work for 365 days keeping in mind the honour of the motherland. He told people do not do anything that would dent India’s image. “We should all contribute to building Atmanirbhar Bharat and Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh,” he added. He unfurled the flag, took salute and addressed the people at the main function organised in Bhopal on Republic Day. Urban Development and Housing Minister Shri Bhupendra Singh, Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena along with officials and a large number of citizens were present. Speaking further, Governor Patel said that state government was taking measures to make Madhya Pradesh self-reliant and was giving shape to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s concept of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The state government’s initiative to promote public participation in governance was yielding results in favour of people. He said that the state has received the award for the best state in the implementation of the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund. The state also received Best Emerging State Award for encouraging production of millet. For better management of fish production and continuous increase in production, the state received award for excellence in special category. The state has received 16 national awards in Swachchha Survekshan 2022. About 77 urban bodies of the state have got star rating. The Governor shed light on spiritual side by citing example of Shri Mahakal Lok, which was inaugurated in Ujjain on October 11, 2022.

