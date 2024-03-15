Bhopal: Construction Agencies To Work In Tandem For Indore’s Devpt: Vijayvargiya

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has said that all the construction agencies need to work together for the planned development of Indore city. He also directed to complete all the development works of the city within the time frame. He was addressing the Indore region’s development review meeting at Mantralaya on Friday.

Along with the development of the city, it is also necessary to have organised traffic. For this, an experienced company can be hired to prepare a traffic management plan. He also stressed on the expansion of Sanjeevani clinics to expand the health facilities in Indore city. Water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat emphasised on the promotion of programmes based on the life of Ahilya Devi along with upgradation of Indore stadium. Indore mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav gave useful suggestions regarding land acquisition in urban plans.

Other plans discussed Indore

Metro was also discussed in the meeting. The cost of Indore Metro is Rs 7,500 crore. It will be completed in 3 phases. The issue of re-development of the city's Ring Road, elevated corridor and Hukumchand Mills complex was also discussed.

Increase income

Kailash Vijayvargiya said that the state government would provide adequate funds for the development of Indore. Principal secretary, urban development, Neeraj Mandloi said that a grant of Rs 1,500 crore had been received from the Central government for the development of Indore city.