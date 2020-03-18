Bhopal: Congress workers gherao BJP office to protest detention of Digvijaya Singh and other leaders

BHOPAL: In the ongoing political drama in the state on Wednesday, an untoward incident was averted at the doorstep of state BJP office.

More than 30 Congress workers were detained by police after they reportedly clashed with duty cops who stopped them from forcing their way into state BJP headquarters here on Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred when large number of Congress workers including women workers tried to force their way into state BJP HQ at about 5 pm to protest detention of ex-CM Digvijaya Singh and other Congress leaders in Bengaluru and alleged captivity of 22 Congress rebels by BJP in Bengaluru since March 9.

To protest detention, the Congress supporters tried to gheroed the BJP office. The police raised the barricades but the Congressmen tried to cross them. This led to heated arguments between police and Congressmen. The women supporters also demonstrated aggressively.

The district Women Congress president Santosh Kansana, including state president Mandvi Chouhan and others staged a sit-in front of office gate. The women police personnel pulled them away during which office bearers exchanged heated arguments.

Earlier, while controlling the demonstration, the situation turned tense as members of NSUI, Youth Congress and others pushed the police back. SP South Sai Krishna Thota said Congress workers clashed with them when stopped from entering BJP office. He said 30 Congress workers were detained by police following the incident.

The local BJP leaders including Vikas Virani alleged that Congress workers carrying rods and sticks tried to make their way into BJP headquarter and even assaulted BJP leaders present outside the BJP office.

“Despite knowing about Congress’s plans to target BJP office, cops in full strength weren’t deployed, which suggests that local police are hand-in-gloves with unruly Congress workers,” alleged Virani.

The incident took place a few hours after Congress workers were detained for demonstrating outside Raj Bhawan in the afternoon, while 90-odd Congress MLAs were meeting Governor Lalji Tandon inside for demanding safe return of Congress MLAs, who the Congress alleges have been held captive by BJP leaders in Bengaluru to topple the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh.

Five days back, on March 13, Congress and BJP workers had reportedly clashed outside Bhopal Airport, forcing the district administration then to impose prohibitory orders outside the Airport.

Though prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPc are effective in Bhopal, the twin incidents – protest by Congress workers outside Raj Bhawan and then unruly scenes outside state BJP HQ on Wednesday - have exposed the state of policing in the capital.

Earlier, in the day Congress MLAs met Governor at Raj Bhawan and requested him to initiate steps for safe return of Congress MLAs held captive at a hotel in Bengaluru.