Bhopal: Congress to bring policy for government doctors, says Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress after coming to power will bring policy for the doctors, which will also be beneficial for the patients, said former chief minister Kamal Nath, here on Friday. The statement comes following the tussle between the doctors and the government in state over various demands. “We understand the issues of the doctors and feel sad for them. We are planning to bring out a policy for the doctors which will be beneficial for them as well as the patients.

We will ensure that all the problems faced by the government doctors are addressed,” said Nath. The doctors posted in government hospitals and other government medical facilities had gone on an indefinite strike on May 3. The strike was called off later in the evening after the Jabalpur High Court termed it ‘illegal’ directing the doctors to return to their duties immediately.

The stir against the government has been put on halt, however, the resentment of doctors over their unfulfilled demands still brews.

Former CM advocates caste census for OBCs

Advocating for caste-based census, the former chief minister Kamal Nath said that such a census is the need of the country. “There is demand today for the case-based census in society today, I completely agree that caste census has become the need of the country,” said here on Friday.he was addressing a state level convention of All India Kurmi Kshatriya Mahasabha, here in Bhopal.

“To give 27 per cent reservation to the OBC, you people did not have to lead any agitation, or hold any big conference, the congress government understanding the need implemented 27 per cent reservation for the OBCs in the state. However, the court stayed it and it is unfortunate to see that those who went to the court against this decision, the BJP made them sit on high positions,” said Nath.He claimed that in the BJP rule, the poor people belonging to the backward classes were still yearning for 27 per cent reservation, despite being 55 per cent of the population.