Bhopal: Congress State President Jitu Patwari Demands CBI Probe Into Death Of 2 Dalit Family Members

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress state president Jitu Patwari has demanded a CBI inquiry into the deaths of two members of a Dalit family Rajendra Ahirwar and Anjana Ahirwar while addressing mediapersons in Khurai of Sagar district on Tuesday.

The family members of the deceased also spoke to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on phone. Gandhi consoled them and said they were with the family. The Congress has also announced a relief amount of Rs 1 lakh each.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi came down heavily on the state government over the deaths in Barodia Nainagir of Khurai block of the district.

On Sunday, Rajendra Ahirwar died at Sagar medical college following a fight over an old dispute on Saturday. After the post-mortem, the family was heading towards their village, when his niece Anjana Ahirwar jumped from the ambulance midway on Monday and was seriously injured. She was admitted to a nearby hospital, where she died.

Since then, the Congress leaders have been attacking the state government on poor law and order.

On Tuesday, Patwari visited the village and met the family. Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh visited the village and joined in the last rites on Monday.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Narendra Modi has ended the 'rule of law'. My heart is filled with pain and anger just thinking about what the BJP leaders have done to this Dalit family in Madhya Pradesh." It is a matter of shame that under the BJP rule, the government is always found to be standing with the culprits instead of the victimised women, he said.

Priyanka Gandhi in her social media post said, "This incident that happened with a Dalit sister in Madhya Pradesh is heart-wrenching. The people of BJP are after the Constitution because they do not want that women of the country, dalits, tribals and backward people should live with dignity, nor their complaints heard anywhere."

CM to meet bereaved family today

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is scheduled to visit Khuari on Wednesday. He will meet the bereaved family and also take stock of the situation.