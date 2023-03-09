Bhopal: Congress plans to siege Raj Bhawan on March 13 after AICC directive

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress is going to stage a sit-in in Bhopal on March 13 on the instructions of All India Congress Committee (AICC). The party plans to lay siege to Raj Bhawan on that day.

President of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) Kamal Nath will lead the protest.

Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, party’s state in-charge JP Agarwal, Arun Yadav and Suresh Pachouri will take part in the demonstration.

The budget session of Vidhan Sabha is restarting from March 13 after Holi holidays.

The Congress leaders plan to take out a procession from Jawahar Bhawan at 12 o’clock.

The main issue the party is going to raise is the financial problems the country is facing because of crony capitalism in favour of the Adani Group. The issues related to the state have also been included in the list.

Nevertheless, party legislator Jitu Patwari’s statement on the ensuing demonstration looks different.

Patwari is connecting all the issues that the Congress is going to raise with his suspension from the House.

On the other hand, according to a statement issued by MPCC, the demonstration is being held on AICC’s instructions.

The Congress is getting ready to stage a demonstration under the leadership of Nath before the assembly election.