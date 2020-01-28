Bhopal: Congress OBC wing member removed from post

BHOPAL: Member of Congress OBC wing Azad Singh Dabas has been removed from his post here on Tuesday.

A meeting of the Congress Disciplinary Committee was held to discuss the complaints and cases related to the disciplinary acts of the Congress workers.

In the meeting around 300 cases were present and the committee took the decision on 16 cases. The recent indiscipline came to fore on January 26th when two Congress leaders Chandu Kunjir and Devendra Singh Yadav had a confrontation in front of Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

The committee have served the notices to them and have asked to submit the reply within a week’s time.