Bhopal: Congress OBC wing member removed from post

BHOPAL: Member of Congress OBC wing Azad Singh Dabas has been removed from his post here on Tuesday.
A meeting of the Congress Disciplinary Committee was held to discuss the complaints and cases related to the disciplinary acts of the Congress workers.
In the meeting around 300 cases were present and the committee took the decision on 16 cases. The recent indiscipline came to fore on January 26th when two Congress leaders Chandu Kunjir and Devendra Singh Yadav had a confrontation in front of Chief Minister Kamal Nath.
The committee have served the notices to them and have asked to submit the reply within a week’s time.
The retired IFS officer and the member of Congress OBC committee Dabas had written a letter to the Nath supporting the CAA and NRC law.
Congress has taken a stand against the CAA and NRC his act was considered as a member going against the party line.
The committee has served a notice to Dabas and has given him a week’s time to file a reply. He will be removed from the party if the party does not find his reply to be sustainable.
Chairman of the Committee Hazarilal Raghuwanshi did not attended the meeting due to personal reasons. Co-chairman Chandra Prabash Shekhar conducted the meeting, members including Prakash Jain, Rajiv Singh, Sayad Sajid Ali, Satyanarayan Pawar, Manju Rai and Vibha Patel were present.
