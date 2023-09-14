 Bhopal: Congress Men Stage Protest Outside BJP MLA’s House
The police had placed barricades to stop Congress leaders.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 06:18 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party leaders on Wednesday staged demonstration outside BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma’s house for protecting people involved in committing atrocities on dalit.

The police had placed barricades to stop Congress leaders. As Congress supporters tried to cross barricades, police opened used water cannon to control them.

A sarpanch residing in Sukhi Sewaniya had allegedly abducted Kotwar Ramswaroop Ahirwar, assaulted him with help of his friends. According to information, sarpanch and his friends are BJP leaders and supporters of MLA Rameshwar Sharma.

The district Congress president Monu Saxena and other Congress leaders reached the bungalow of MLA and raised slogans against him and the state government.

The supporters were carrying placards on which slogans were written. Congress leaders alleged that BJP leaders are involved in most cases of atrocities committed on dalits.

