e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Congress makes move to attract OBC category; appoints MLA Siddharth Kushwaha as president of MP Congress OBC

Recently, the party had given the ticket to Kushwaha for mayor elections from Satna.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 10:14 PM IST
article-image
Congress |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister and PCC chief Kamal Nath has made a big move to attack OBC category votes in the upcoming urban body elections in the state.

The Congress Party has made Congress MLA Siddharth Kushwaha as president of Madhya Pradesh Congress OBC department. Recently, the party had given the ticket to Kushwaha for mayor elections from Satna.

According to reports, the appointment of Siddharth in the middle of the election seems to cultivate votes of the people belonging to the Kushwaha class. There is a huge strength of Kushwaha caste in the state. Besides, they play a deciding factor in many districts of the state.

On the other hand, the move of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to attract Kushwaha caste would be seen after the distribution of tickets. Nonetheless, it seems that in the OBC category, Congress has left the BJP behind in garnering votes.

Notably, the BJP has not yet appointed any OBC leader as OBC Morcha president after the removal of Bhagat Singh Kushwaha from the post. The contribution of OBC category is, however, a big issue in the upcoming urban body elections in the state.

Read Also
Woman gets 118 stitches on the face after blade attack in Bhopal
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalBhopal: Congress makes move to attract OBC category; appoints MLA Siddharth Kushwaha as president of MP Congress OBC

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC urges legal dept to speed up the case filed by residents of dilapidated buildings

Mumbai: BMC urges legal dept to speed up the case filed by residents of dilapidated buildings

Haryana: Congress expels party MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting during Rajya Sabha polls

Haryana: Congress expels party MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting during Rajya Sabha polls

After outsmarting his rivals in Rajya Sabha polls, Devendra Fadnavis gears up to regain power in...

After outsmarting his rivals in Rajya Sabha polls, Devendra Fadnavis gears up to regain power in...

Prophet Row: Mumbai Police issues summons to Nupur Sharma

Prophet Row: Mumbai Police issues summons to Nupur Sharma

Rajya Sabha Election 2022: Team BJP wins gold while MVA had to settle on bronze

Rajya Sabha Election 2022: Team BJP wins gold while MVA had to settle on bronze