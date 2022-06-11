Bhopal: Congress makes move to attract OBC category; appoints MLA Siddharth Kushwaha as president of MP Congress OBC

Congress |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister and PCC chief Kamal Nath has made a big move to attack OBC category votes in the upcoming urban body elections in the state.

The Congress Party has made Congress MLA Siddharth Kushwaha as president of Madhya Pradesh Congress OBC department. Recently, the party had given the ticket to Kushwaha for mayor elections from Satna.

According to reports, the appointment of Siddharth in the middle of the election seems to cultivate votes of the people belonging to the Kushwaha class. There is a huge strength of Kushwaha caste in the state. Besides, they play a deciding factor in many districts of the state.

On the other hand, the move of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to attract Kushwaha caste would be seen after the distribution of tickets. Nonetheless, it seems that in the OBC category, Congress has left the BJP behind in garnering votes.

Notably, the BJP has not yet appointed any OBC leader as OBC Morcha president after the removal of Bhagat Singh Kushwaha from the post. The contribution of OBC category is, however, a big issue in the upcoming urban body elections in the state.

