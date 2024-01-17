Bhopal: Congress Leaders To Mull Over Lok Sabha Candidates

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress leaders have begun to mull over candidates for the Lok Sabha election. The party leaders have been given the responsibility for finding suitable candidates. The Congress will select the candidates on the grounds of the reports given by these leaders. RS member Vivek Tankha and former minister Priyavrat Singh have been given the responsible for Bhopal. In Narmadapuram, Suresh Pachouri and Deepak Joshi have been handed over the task.

Likewise, Jagatbahadur Singh has been given responsibility for finding candidate in Indore. Similarly, Ramniwas Rawat will do the job in Bhind, Kantilal Bhuria in Khargone, Arun Yadav in Gwalior, Phool Singh Baraiya in Damoh and Rammani Patel in Ujjain. They will discuss the issues with those who fought the Vidhan Sabha election, in-charges of the assembly constituencies and leaders of the organisation before selecting candidates. Apart from discussing the potential candidates, these leaders will hold talks about other issues with the local leaders.

The Congress is planning to give tickets to old and new candidates in the upcoming LS polls. This is the reason why the candidates will be selected at the ground level and given tickets accordingly. At the time of selecting the observers, the party leaders felt that those who have been chosen for the job should not belong to that particular LS constituency. Therefore, the observers were sent to the constituencies which are not part of their home towns.