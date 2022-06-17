Bhopal: Congress leader booked for objectionable post against DME minister Vishvas Sarang

DME minister Vishvas Sarang |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Crime branch Bhopal has registered a case against Congress leader Manoj Shukla for posting a video on his social media account making objectionable comments against medical education minister Vishvas Sarang, said the officials on Friday.

In the video, posted by the Congress leader, a few people are seen gambling. Shukla had added an objectionable remark against the minister. Deputy commissioner Amit Kumar told Free Press that a case has been registered against Manoj Shukla on the complaint filed by a BJP member. “In the complaint it is alleged that the Congress leader had posted objectionable content along with the video, on his social media account. The video has nothing to do with the minister,” he added. No arrest has been made in connection with the case, he added.