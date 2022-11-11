Bhopal: Congress has done injustice to Yaduvanshi, says home minister Narottam Mishra

Congress leader Arun Yadav | File photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra has said that before the arrival of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh, Congress had started to sideline senior leaders in the state.

Citing example, he said Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath removed former State Congress President Arun Yadav as Yatra incharge (Khandwa-Burhanpur) and made Surendra Singh Shera as incharge.

The home minister Mishra demanded to know from Kamal Nath that why he hated Yaduvanshi (referring to Arun Yadav) so much. He alleged that Congress has always insulted backward classes, tribals and encroached upon their rights.

This is not for the first time that Arun Yadav has been sidelined. Earlier, Arun Yadav’s Lok Sabha ticket was cancelled at eleventh hour though the latter had made large scale preparations.

Yadav’s father late Subhash Yadav was deprived from becoming the Chief Minister though he considerable number of MLAs supported him. In his place, Digvijaya Singh was made the chief minister.

“No OBC leader had been made yatra incharge in Congress so far. Tribal leaders also faced similar humiliation in Congress. Late Jamuna Devi, Shivbhan Singh Solanki are examples,” Narottam Mishra said.