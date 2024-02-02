Bhopal: Congress Forms Committees For Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress has formed committees for the preparations and arrangements for the smooth conduct of former All India Congress Committee president Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra here on Thursday.

AICC general secretary and state in-charge Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, state Congress president Jitu Patwari and leader of the opposition Umang Singar will hold a meeting of the members involved in various committees at the PCC office on February 7.

State party vice-president and organisation in-charge Rajiv said that a planning committee has been formed by the party for the yatra, in which state president Jitu Patwari, LoP Umang Singar, former chief ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh, former presidents Suresh Pachauri, Kantilal Bhuria, Arun Yadav, former leader of opposition Dr Govind Singh, Ajay Singh Rahul Bhaiya, MP Nakul Nath, Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha, Rajmani Patel, Congress representatives Omkar Markam, Kamleshwar Patel, Satya Narayan Patel and Nilanshu Chaturvedi have been included.

MLA Sachin Yadav and Bhupendra Gupta are in the publicity committee. In the media committee, KK Mishra and Abhay Dubey are present. Ravi Joshi, Ashok Singh and Vishal Patel are in the communication committee. Ex-MLA Priyavrat Singh and Vipin Bankhedi are in the route committee.

MLA Jaivardhan Singh, Arif Masood Mahesh Parmar and Pankaj are in the road-show committee.