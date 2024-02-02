Bhopal: Take Strays To Safe Place If Dog Lovers Don’t Take Responsibility, Says Sadhvi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Sadhvi Uma Bharti has asked municipal officials to take stray dogs away to safer places if pet lovers and NGOs are unwilling to take their responsibility. She held a meeting with officials Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday as dog bite cases rise in the city.

After two deaths due to dog bites in 13 days, she wrote a letter to chief minister Mohan Yadav in this connection. About 500 dog bites cases were reported in 13 days. She had requested state government to make Bhopal a role model by making it stray dog-free city. In response, chief minister had asked Bhopal collector to take steps.

Uma Bharti, raising issue in the letter to CM, tweeted, “There should be harmony between human beings and animals. Pet lovers and NGOs are supposed to take responsibility of stray dogs, otherwise Municipal Corporation should keep them in safe places.”

“Labour policy should be implemented at construction sites for workers, women and their children and action should be taken against companies for its violation,” she added.

Additional municipal commissioner Ranvir Singh said, “We have three animal birth control centres. We are upgrading their capacity. We have set a target to sterilise 25,000 stray dogs annually. We have assured ex-CM for prompt initiative. Animal birth control centres are at Kajlikheda, Arwalia and Adampur.”