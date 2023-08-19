Bhopal: Congress Candidates’ List Likely After Fortnight

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even as the ruling BJP and BSP have released their first list of candidates for the ensuing Assembly polls, the Congress doesn’t seem to be in a hurry. The main opposition party in the state is likely to come up with the list of candidates after a fortnight. Congress leader Sobha Oza said that the candidates’ list will be released after getting screened from the state screening committee and the AICC will make the list public.

Sources said that on August 20, the meeting of the state election committee and election campaigning committee is scheduled. The official list will have names of the candidates whose names were already finalized by the party. The party top leaders had already told the local leaders to begin campaigning in their respective areas. “The BJP and BSP had released their first list officially, but the Congress party had already released its first list unofficially and the candidates have started their election campaigning work long before,” said a party leader.

Kushwas Samaj seeks 25 seats each from Congress and BJP

The Kushwaha community has demanded 25-seats each from the BJP and Congress in the ensuing assembly elections. The community is going to showcase their strength in Bhopal on September 10, said the Kushwaha Samaj state president Yogesh Man Singh.

Talking to the media, Singh said if their demands were not met, they would run a campaign against the parties in areas where the Kushwaha voters are more than 20,000 in numbers. The organisation will run a campaign asking the community members to give Rs 100 per vote (person) and after the amount is collected , 50 community people will be asked to contest the election as an independent candidate, said Singh.

