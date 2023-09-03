Bhopal: Cong To Keep Mum Over Guarantees Till Model Code Comes Into Force

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress has planned to keep mum on guarantees till the model code of conduct comes into force.

The Congress has changed its strategy, because Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been taking decisions on public welfare schemes one after another. The Congress made several announcements much ahead of the election.

Because Chouhan has already implemented many schemes that the Congress declared to woo the voters, MPCC president Kamal Nath plans to announce schemes only after the of the code of conduct is in place.

The purpose is to keep the government away from implementing those schemes. The Congress got a shock after it announced that party would provide LPG cylinder for Rs 500 and to give Rs 1,500 to every woman under Nari Samman Yojna. To counter the Congress’s guarantees, Chouhan decided to give Rs 3,000 under Ladli Behna Yojna and provide LPG cylinders at Rs 450 under Ujjawala scheme.

In this way, Chouhan has snatched two major arrows from the Congress’s quiver.

The Congress leaders recently met the contractual workers and guest lecturers and assured them of doing something for them if the party came to power. Nevertheless, the state government implemented all those assurances that the Congress made to the contractual workers and guest lecturers. The state government’s decisions to implement the schemes, announced by the party, have stirred up a hornet’s nest in the Congress. Thus, the Congress has decided to keep away from announcing any schemes to woo voters for the time being.

Since the government has implemented several welfare schemes benefiting almost all classes, the Congress that initially looked very aggressive seems to have calmed down, because of the government’s initiatives.

After the meeting of the screening committee on Saturday, in charge of the party’s state election committee Randeep Surjewala said MPCC president would make new announcements after the model code of conduct comes into force.

