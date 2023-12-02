Bhopal: Cong Leader Puts Posters Congratulating Nath Before Poll Results Are Out

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Vice president of the Congress’s media committee Abbas Hafeez has put up a poster congratulating Kamal Nath in advance in the midst of din raised by the exit polls. Through these posters put up around the MPCC office, the party tried to send out a message that it is winning the election.

According to Hafeez, the Congress is sure of its victory. The Congress is going to win under Nath’s leadership. The BJP has, however, said that the Congress overenthusiastic about its victory, but their enthusiasm will end after the results are on Sunday.

Bhopal North, Narela results to be out first, Govindpura last

The counting of votes for the seven constituencies will be held at Old Jail on Sunday. There will be a maximum of 19 rounds of vote counting for Govindpura assembly constituency and a minimum of 16 will be for Bhopal North and Narela. While 17 rounds will be held for Berasia and Bhopal South-West constituencies, there will be 18 rounds for Bhopal Central and Huzur.

For the counting, 16 tables have been installed for Berasia and Bhopal-North, while 21 will be for Narela and 14 for Bhopal South-West and Bhopal Central. Similarly, 20 tables have been arranged for Govindpura and Huzur.

Collector and district returning officer Asheesh Singh said that there will be a complete ban on carrying mobile phones and addictive substances like bidi, cigarettes and tobacco etc. at the counting venue. Before entering the counting complex, a three-level security check will be conducted by the police. First, the EVMs will be taken out from the strong rooms at the district headquarters at 7 am amid tight security in the presence of candidates, agents, observers and returning officers. The EVMs will be taken out constituency-wise from 8.30 am. Before this, counting of postal ballots and ETPBS will take place at 8 am. Counting of votes recorded in EVM will start from 8:30 am.

According to the instructions of the Election Commission, the counting of EVM votes can be started half an hour after the counting of postal ballots begins. Tight arrangements have been made for three-tier security at the counting venue. No person will be allowed to enter the counting venue without a pass. Apart from videography of vote counting, monitoring will be done through CCTV cameras.