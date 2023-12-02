Bhopal: Kin Allege Police Laxity, Family Of Accused Absconding

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A new angle has emerged in the murder case of 21-year-old Sanju Sisodia, who was hacked to death by his girlfriend’s brother in Kolar on November 23. Sisodia’s kin have alleged that the police did not advance the probe at a the required pace though a missing person complaint was lodged. Sisodia’s mother Kachodi Bai said a day after Sanju went missing, she and her family members had approached the police and had told them about his love affair with a girl. The police did not plunge into action even then, she added. Sisodia’s father Babulaal said that on the sixth day, police summoned his lover and had called her at police station, where she portrayed herself as a mentally unstable person, though she was not. He also admitted that his son had been married to another woman but had separated owing to differences.

He said when he and his family members staged protests outside Kolar police station on the night of November 25, the station house officer (SHO) misbehaved with them. He however, carried out investigation next day, only to learn that Sanju had been killed by Bhura, the girl’s brother. His legs were severed. His body had been burnt thrice and was hence, mutilated. After this, Bhura had buried Sanju on his farm. However, Kolar police station SHO Ashutosh Upadhyay refuted all the allegations. He said that Bhura, during interrogation, had levelled allegations of molestation against Sanju.

Sisodia’s kin said Bhura’s family including their servants were on the run after his arrest. They said Bhura’s whole family was involved in Sisodia’s murder. Deputy commissioner of police (Zone-4) Sundar Singh Kanesh had earlier told Free Press that Bhura’s family members were being searched for, after which the situation would become clear.

Another accused arrested

The Kolar police have arrested Nikhil Dhurve, the brother of key accused Bhura Dhurve, for concealing Sisodia’s body after the murder. During investigation, he said Sisodia had become close to his sister and had begun an extra-marital affair with her.

On November 23, when Dhurve spotted Sisodia lurking near his house, he asked him the reason to which Sisodia replied by saying that he was just taking a stroll. Dhurve took him to his farm for smoking cigarette. There, Dhurve attacked Sisodia using a machete, on his chest and stabbed him multiple times. He then called his brother Nikhil (18) to dispose of the body. The duo covered Sisodia’s body with grass and tried to burn it. Even after three attempts, when they were unable to burn his body, they buried it in their farm. Kolar police station house officer (SHO) Ashutosh Upadhyay said Nikhil had admitted to committing crime with Bhura. The duo will be produced in the court soon.