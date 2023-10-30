 Bhopal: Cong Expels YC Leader For Supporting Rebel
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 10:45 PM IST
Representational photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state media coordinator of Youth Congress, has been expelled from the party for supporting independent candidate from Gotegaon who is contesting election against official candidate NP Prajapati, party leaders said here on Monday. The Congress party has begun taking action against leaders who are working against the party. State YC media president Vivek Tripathi said YC leader supported independent candidate Shekhar Choudhary.

The party has given the ticket to NP Prajapati. Earlier, Congress party had given ticket to Shekhar Choudhary. Later, ticket was given to NP Prajapati. Now, Choudhary is contesting election as an independent candidate.

