Bhopal: Cong Demands CBI Inquiry Into Patwari Exam Scam

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Irregularities were committed in Patwari examination. Those who did not know how many districts are there in MP were declared toppers. We want CBI inquiry into the exam. This was stated by MLA Dr Vikarnt Bhuria while talking to media persons here on Friday.

Recently, the state government decided to start appointment process of patwaris after getting clean chit from the one-member commission, which had probe the irregularities. “Irregularities were committed but state government found nothing. Government is pulling off opportunities from unemployed by increasing retirement age to 65,” Bhuria added.

RaGa to hold road show in Gwalior, date yet to be finalised

On the other hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold a road show in Gwalior when his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ (BJNY) enters the city probably next weekend. The Yatra will cover nine districts of the state in seven days, however, the dates of the same are not yet finalised. RaGa’s Yatra is scheduled to travel through Gwalior, Morena, Guna, Ujjain and a few more Lok Sabha constituencies.

Jumbo-member committees headed by senior leaders have been constituted for the preparations and arrangements for the Yatra. However, they are yet to get the details of yatra dates. Sources said that earlier the schedule of the Yatra was prepared and Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to reach Gwalior on February 22 but it was deferred and the date is yet to be finalised.

The sources at the party said that it could be by next weekend. Until the dates are finalised, the local leaders are unable to work out a detailed plan for the road show. State media president KK Mishra informed that the dates of the programme are being finalized and shortly it will be released.