 Bhopal: Cong Committee Expels 41 Assembly Poll Contestants
Show cause notices to 150 partymen

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 19, 2024, 11:21 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress party’s disciplinary committee has expelled 41 of its leaders who contested 2023 Assembly election against the party’s candidates. Those expelled include Shyamlal Jokechand, Antar Singh Darbar, Premchand Guddu, Yadvendra Singh and Kuldeep Singh Sikarwar. The Congress party disciplinary committee has expelled its leaders and has issued notices to 150 Congressmen. The committee has expelled 130 party workers among whom 76 are office-bearers and 41 are party workers who had contested the election against Congress party’s official candidates.

The committee meeting was held here on Friday. During Assembly election, hundreds of complaints had reached Congress party office in which it was alleged that several Congressmen damaged party’s winning prospects. The chairman of the committee Ashok Singh said show cause notice had been issued to 150 Congressmen who have been asked to submit reply in 10 days. He added that Congress leaders who had contested the election against the official candidate of the party were expelled.

