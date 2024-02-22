Bhopal: Conference On Anthropology In Service Of Nation Begins At IGRMS |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day national conference of the Indian Anthropologists Congress on ‘Anthropology in the Service of the Nation’ began at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS) in the city on Wednesday.

The event was organised by IGRMS in collaboration with the Indian National Confederation and Academy of Anthropologists (INCAA).

Prof MC Arun Kumar of Manipur University spoke on India's Border Lands an Anthropological Overview and said the behaviour of the neighbouring countries shapes a country's geopolitical outlook. India and Myanmar share a long border from Arunachal Pradesh to Mizoram. Four states of India share international borders with two states and one territory of Myanmar.

Read Also Bhopal: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Clinches Gold At Khelo India University Games

Nineteen Indian districts are adjacent to Myanmar, which are mainly inhabited by various tribes living across the border and are engaged in various marital, social and economic activities. They depend on each other for their daily needs. They move from one side to the other on a daily or seasonal basis and exchange goods.

Indian Anthropologist Congress Chairman Professor KK Basa said that the study of anthropology is incomplete without culture.

Besides, a santoor duet of Shruti Adhikari and her son Ninad was held. The duo presented alap jod and rupak taal in raga yaman and bandish in teen taal which enchanted the audience. Manoj Patidar accompanied them on tabla.