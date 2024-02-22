Bhopal: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Clinches Gold At Khelo India University Games

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won two gold medals in the 10m air rifle individual and team events at the Khelo India University Games 2023.

The Khelo India University Games 2023 are being held in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Tripura from February 17 to February 29. A total of 211 athletes from Madhya Pradesh are participating in the Khelo India University Games.

In the Kabaddi team event, the men’s and women’s teams of Vikram University, Ujjain, won one silver medal each.

In the women’s category of Kabaddi matches, the team from Vikram University had to settle for the silver medal with 81.45 points.

State Archery Academy’s player, Chirag Vidhyarthi, also secured his medal by entering the final of the compound event of the 50-meter individual archery competition. Chirag represents Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya, Jabalpur.

A total of 211 athletes from the state are participating in the 14 sports events of the Khelo India University Games. The sports include shooting, fencing, boxing, athletics, wrestling, hockey, badminton, judo, basketball, tennis, volleyball, kabaddi, swimming, and archery.

Sarang inspects ROB construction in Aishbag

Sports and Youth welfare minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang inspected the road over bridge (ROB) construction in Aishbag, which falls under the Narela constituency, on Wednesday.

The minister expressed discontent on not finding the chief engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) on the spot, who was entrusted with the responsibility of meeting the quality standards. During this, mayor Malti Rai as well as other officials of the PwD were present. The minister said the ROB will be completed by June-end.

After Sarang reached the spot and found the chief engineer Sanjay Khande missing, he reprimanded him by calling him up and asked him when he had conducted the last inspection of the spot.

He apprised Khande that in his presence, the quality of the construction works was being compromised and issued orders to the department to take strict disciplinary action against the chief engineer. Sarang also spoke to the PWD chief secretary regarding the issue.