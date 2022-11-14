e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Compensation for death in wild animal attack raised to Rs 8 lakh

Chief minister expresses his gratitude towards local residents for their cooperation in conservation of forest and wildlife

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 14, 2022, 08:58 PM IST
Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The state government has increased the compensation for the deaths caused by wild animal attacks from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 8 lakh, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.   “In some unfortunate incidents of attacks on human beings by wild animals, some people lose their lives, and it is our endeavour that such incidents don't take place. Still, if such an incident occurs then the government now will give an ex-gratia of Rs 8 lakh to the kin of the deceased instead of Rs 4 lakh,” Chouhan said. He was talking to the media persons at Bandhavgarh National Park on Monday.

The chief minister also expressed his gratitude towards local residents for their cooperation in conservation of forest and wildlife. Chouhan insisted that it was necessary to maintain a balance in nature for conservation of wildlife. Incidents of loss of human life in wild animal attack have been reported near tiger reserves.

A few days ago, a tiger mauled a nine-year-old girl in Jaisingh Nagar forest range of Shahdol. The girl was playing alone when a tiger attacked her. The girl’s family members were busy in their field.

