Bhopal: Communists Have Ruined 20 Years Of My Life, Says Mishra

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 14, 2023, 11:38 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Piyush Mishra, a renowned film and theatre actor, singer, scriptwriter, lyricist, and music director, said before coming into the film industry, he had lost 20 years of his life in communism. He was in the city on Saturday to attend a book fair, organised by Rajkamal Publication at Hindi Bhawan on Saturday.

“Communists used to say that family is a dirty thing. You have to work for society. They used to say that one who earns money becomes a capitalist,” the Gangs of Wasseypur star said.

“Later I realised that I made a mistake. After getting free from the clutches of communists, I thought of earning money.” Mishra played important roles in films like 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Gulal', 'Pink' and  'Black Friday'.

Mishra told media persons that he has done as much work as he wanted in films. “Now,  my focus is towards the band and writing. I am writing songs and plays, as well as making sculptures, which is a new experience for me.

In fact, I was bored of working in films,” he said. About his autobiography 'Aapki Kya Aukat Hai,' he said, “I have written exactly what I describe in this book and it is possible that a film may also be made on it.”    

Mishra said that he doesn’t understand how people from the film industry say that they don't have time, because he has a lot of time. “I meditate for three hours. Besides, I like to talk to my children and wife, and play with my dog. So why people from other industries say that they do not have time is beyond my understanding.”

