Bhopal: Collector instructs for online provisional Fireworks License Process

Diwali firecrackers |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Avinash Lavania has directed to provide online temporary licenses for the purchase and sale of fireworks during festivals. Along with this, the application and amount should also be submitted online.

All SDMs have been to take note of this and display the information in the office to inform the applicants in this regard. From the year 2020, NOC and license is being provided online under the identified-19 services related to manufacturing, handling, transportation and sale of explosive materials through MP e-service portal http: // services mp.gov.in. Temporary license to be granted online for possession and sale of crackers, fireworks during festivals.

In the absence of adequate publicity for the identified services being operated from the MP e-services portal, the applicants had paid the prescribed fee in the last year through bank challan as per the offline process. And in spite of having the facility of online fee payment directly from the portal to the treasury account, a temporary alternative arrangement of uploading the bank challan on the portal was provided in the last year. This year all the services should be invited online application only.

Collector Lavania has instructed the SDM that during festivals, all 20 identified services including temporary licenses related to possession and sale of firecrackers, fireworks. E-services portal http://services.mp.gov.in should give adequate publicity as per the time of full online operation and instead of paying fee through offline challan, applicants are encouraged to make full online fee payment.