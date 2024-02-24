Bhopal: Colds Winds Add To Chill In City; Temperature Rise Likely After 48 Hours | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As cold winds blew on Friday evening, the temperature dropped in many parts of state including state capital. Gwalior and Rewa division recorded sharp fall of temperature. Cyclonic circulation that exists in Chhattisgarh is feeding moisture to Madhya Pradesh. As a result, eastern region will receive rain with hail in next 24 hours, according to meteorological department.

On Friday, Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius with nominal drop. Its night temperature was 14.4 degrees Celsius after a marginal drop. Indore recorded maximum temperature of 27.4 degrees Celsius while its minimum temperature was 13.6 degrees Celsius.

Datia recorded drop of 4.1 degrees in night temperature that settled at 9 degrees Celsius. Gwalior recorded drop of 2.5 degrees in night temperature and settled at 10.7 degrees Celsius.

Yellow alert has been issued for rain and lightning in Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj in next 48 hours.

According to meteorological department, the likely arrival of a western disturbance, a weak one, over Jammu and Kashmir on February 24 will arrest the flow of cold winds blowing from the slopes of snow-clad mountains. The change in wind pattern may increase temperature.

Night temp on Feb 23

Places Degrees Celsius

Datia 9.0

Shajapur 9.6

Shivpuri 9.7

Gwalior 10.7

Chhatarpur 10.9