Bhopal: Cold chain technicians for smooth vaccination in 23 districts soon

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With an object to ensure technical support, National Health Mission (NHM) is appointing cold chain technicians (refrigerators mechanics) in 23 districts for smooth vaccination in the state. The remaining districts have sufficient technicians for technical support including repairing and supervision.

National Health Mission (NHM) has written letter to Chief Medical Health Officers (CMHOs) in this regard, according to NHM officials.

The 23 districts shortlisted for the purpose are Rajgarh, Vidisha, Ashoknagar, Alirajpur, Barwani, Burhanpur, Betul, Datia, Morena, Gwalior, Khandwa, Khargone, Narsinghpur, Dindori, Sidhi, Singrauli, Anuppur, Umaria, Panna, Sagar, Agar-Malwa, and Ratlam.

Besides, regional health director, Jabalpur, has been directed to have two cold chain technicians. The cold chain technicians will be appointed through outsource agencies, said NHM cold chain engineer Vipin Shrivastava.

He said cold chain technicians would be appointed to lend technical support to cold chain including repairing and supervision. They will be overall incharge of cold chain management. The CMHOs have been instructed to appoint them at the earliest.

In remaining districts, we have technicians or technical support from other sources, so we do not need them there, Vipin Shrivastava said, adding, technical support is needed for smooth vaccination drive, which we are carrying on. We need experts on spot.

Cold chain

A cold chain is a low temperature-controlled supply chain. An unbroken cold chain is an uninterrupted series of refrigerated production, storage and distribution activities, along with associated equipment and logistics, which maintain quality via a desired low-temperature range.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 11:41 PM IST