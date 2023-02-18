Bhopal: CM’s plantation drive completes two years today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is completing two years of his plantation drive on Sunday.

He launched the plantation drive on Narmada Jayanti from February 19. Chouhan has planted 2,200 saplings in the past two years.

Second and third waves of the covid-19 pandemic raged through the state in the past two years besides there were severe heat, rain and cold, but Chouhan never stopped planting saplings. Even during the party’s Vikas Yatras, he continued to plant saplings.

At the outset, the Chief Minister took oath to plant saplings continuously for one year, but the drive has completed two years.

Chouhan does not want to stop the programme. He wants to put plantlets daily.

Other people are also planting saplings on their birthdays, wedding anniversaries and other occasions along with the Chief Minister. In this way, 1,600 people have joined his campaign.

Those who attended the Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan planted saplings along with President Droupadi Murmu.

Those completing two years have been called

An event has been organised near Bhopal airport on Sunday to celebrate the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s plantation drive. Those who have planted saplings with Chouhan will be invited to the event.

