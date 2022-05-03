Bhopal: CMHO, accountant caught taking bribe

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The special police establishment (SPE) has caught chief medical and health officer Pradeep Mojesh and accountant Bhawna Chouhan posted in Narmadapuram district for taking bribe of Rs 5,000, said officials on Monday.

Superintendent of police (Loakyukta) Manu Vyas told media that the complainant Madan Mohan Verma, assistant grade-III, posted at district hospital Narmadapuram had filed complaint with Lokayukta.

As per complaint, training was conducted for paramedical staff. A sum of Rs 16,000 was spent in providing food and training material. The CMHO and accountant demanded Rs 7,000 to release Rs 16,000. During verification, it was found that the accountant had taken Rs 2,000 and asked to pay Rs 3,000.

The police have registered case under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 120-B of IPC against the two and laid a trap. On Monday, the amount of Rs 3,000 was given to accountant and Rs 2,000 was given to CM&HO. The team caught them red-handed.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 12:23 AM IST