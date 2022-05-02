Bhopal: Children, youth trained in football, swimming, badminton, basketball

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Children and youth have trained in football, swimming, badminton and basketball at The Bhopal School of Social Sciences.

It is part of a three-month summer camp, organised by the Department of Physical Education, BSSS. More than 80 participants of age group from 5 to 18 years are being trained by 12 coaches. Children of various schools and slum areas have taken part and enjoyed it a lot.

Young students of the BPES (Bachelor in Physical Education and Sports) course of the Department of Physical Education have also participated in the camp.

Head of the Department, Vishal Singh Sengar said that the training is a part of Project Based Learning for BPES students under internship. The children of the slum area are being trained free of cost.

