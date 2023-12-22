Bhopal: CM, VD Arrive At Delhi To Discuss Ministry Formation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma and organisational general secretary Hitanand Sharma left for Delhi on Thursday to discuss the formation of ministry with the central leadership. The BJP is holding a two-day meeting on Friday and Saturday to discuss the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections. Before the meeting, the leaders from MP will hold talks with party’s national president JP Nadda and organisational general secretary BL Santosh.

The names of probable ministers may be finalised at the meeting. The central leadership plans to induct the legislators into the ministry keeping in mind the caste and regional equations for the Lok Sabha elections. The leadership plans to include minimum one minister from each region. The party is unable to take a decision on junior and senior legislators in the House. For this reason, it has not been able to form the ministry.

According to sources, after senior leaders have given their consent to join the cabinet, the organisation has to decide the portfolios they will be allotted. Because senior leaders are being inducted into the ministry, many other leaders may be deprived of cabinet berths.

According to sources, it has become difficult for the party to choose ministerial candidates, because there are many senior leaders in the House. Central leadership is taking a decision on the list of ministers on its own, and once it is done, the list will be handed over to the state government for the swearing-in ceremony. Yadav and other leaders discussed the probable names of ministers with Santosh. At a meeting, to be held with Nadda, the names of the ministers will be finalised.