Bhopal: CM tries hand at camera on World Photography Day

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan clicks a picture to celebrate World Photography Day in Bhopal on Friday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tried his hands at camera on Friday on World Photography Day while celebrating the day with press photographers.

He snapped a photo of photographers and wished them on the day. He also planted saplings with the photographers.

President of Photojournalist Welfare Society Bhopal Shamim Khan, photographer of chief minister's Press cell Salim Mirza and other photographers were present on the occasion.

Six-year-old Divyanka Bhosle also planted a sapling along with the CM.

