Bhopal: CM to meet PM in Delhi today

Narendra Modi with Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will have a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday morning. He will brief PM about the preparations being made for ‘Pravasi Bharatiya Divas’ convention to be held in Indore.

Apart from this, the CM will acquaint PM about the preparations of G-20 summit, Khelo India Youth Games, Global Investor Summit, etc.

Sources said that during the meeting with PM, the CM is also going to shed light on the progress of central schemes being implemented in Madhya Pradesh, about public welfare programmes and developmental works.

Notably, the PM is likely to attend the NRI convention to be held in Indore. Through the NRI summit, the state government is trying to lure investment for the development of the state. Many big industrialists are also expected to turn up in this event.

