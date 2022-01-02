Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan visits Shirdi, says sought blessings for state's prosperity

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited Shirdi in Maharashtra on Saturday with family. For last many years, Chouhan has been visiting Shirdi with his family on the first day of the year to have a ëdarshaní of the presiding deity at Shirdi temple.

Posting a video of his darshan on his Twitter handle the CM said, 'Having visited Shirdiís Sai Baba temple and performed poojan I made a prayer for prosperity and welfare of Madhya Pradesh and the country. May there be a shower of joy, happiness and prosperity around with blessings of Sai Baba.'

Notably, Chouhan came in for criticism from Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopnand Saraswati a couple of years back for visiting Sai temple at Shirdi on every first day of 'New Year' as the Shankaracharya doesnít recognise Sai Baba as a deity.

Shankaracharya launched a crusade against worship of Sai Baba by people and temples constructed in his name.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 12:49 AM IST