Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan interacts with cabinet ministers virtually

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held discussions with cabinet ministers on activities to be held as part of Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day celebration. He interacted with ministers from his residence on Wednesday.

He said Mukhya Mantri Janseva Abhiyan yielded positive results. So far, about 88 lakh eligible beneficiaries have been identified for public welfare schemes. A door-to-door campaign will be launched to achieve 100 per cent target.

He asked ministers to insure participation of maximum number of people in activities related to Foundation Day. District-level programmes and prize distribution functions should be oganised on November 7. He asked them to review fertiliser distribution system in the districts.

