Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan doubles honorarium & allowances of elected public representatives of civic bodies

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced to double honorarium and allowances of all elected public representatives of civic bodies in Madhya Pradesh. Besides, group insurance for sanitation workers has also been doubled, the CM added.

At present, a mayor is getting Rs 11,000 honorarium and Rs 2500 allowances while it is Rs 9000 and Rs 1400 allowances for chairman. Corporators get Rs 6,000 honorarium. Municipality chairman gets Rs 3000 honorarium and Rs 1800 allowance. Nagar Parishad presidents get Rs 2400 honorarium and Rs 1100 allowances. Parishad vice-presidents get Rs 2100 honorarium and Rs 800 allowance.

The CM was addressing training and felicitation programme of the elected public representatives of civic bodies at Motilal Nehru Stadium on Monday.

The CM further said that 89 capital punishments have been awarded in rape and murder case in the state. It is highly condemnable that relatives and even sometime fathers are found involved in rape of girls.

He further said, “Ropeway system has to be developed in 14 cities to avoid traffic congestion. Like Ujjain, people will use ropeway directly from Mahakal temple to railway station. Similarly, ropeway system will also be executed in cities.”

The CM said, “Rs 4,900 crore will be spent in next 5 years to make the state garbage free. Similarly, Rs 5000 crore will be given for infrastructure. Rs 1 crore will be given for construction of new building of civic body in cities where there is no building. Rs 80 lakh will be given for running routine affairs in civic bodies. Rs 770 crore will be given for road repairing. Vacant Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) posts will be filled soon.”

CM’s tips to newly elected reps

· Be Down to earth

· Be Cool minded

· Be workaholic or develop eager in heart to work

· Have patience

· Don sign on any paper or documents without going through entire things.

· Develop tendency to work round the clock

· Don’t differentiate while delivering work.

· Have high morale always

· Develop habit of moving and keep in touch with public.

UAD minister Bhupendra Singh said, “As many as 1761 public representative in civic bodies are below 35 years while 3452 are of backward category in MP. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan never got demoralized even after Supreme Court announced for election of civic bodies without OBC reservations. Finally, SC ordered for civic bodies poll with OBC reservations.”