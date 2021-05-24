Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls Sonia Gandhi ‘Dhritarashtra', Nath says he won’t remain mum

BHOPAL: The second wave of Covid-19 has whipped up a political storm in the state. The FIR registered against state Congress president Kamal Nath over his statements on Covid-19 has brought the BJP workers and the Congress men face to face.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh said when Nath had to fight the coronavirus along with the government, he celebrated the deaths.

He said at a time when Nath was making such statements, Sonia Gandhi had become a Dhritarashtra, as she remained a mute spectator.

Chouhan said that Nath was leading the state to anarchy and that he was inciting the people against the government.

Sonia should acquaint the people of the country with the Congress’s ideology, Chouhan added.