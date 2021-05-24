Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls Sonia Gandhi ‘Dhritarashtra', Nath says he won’t remain mum

BHOPAL: The second wave of Covid-19 has whipped up a political storm in the state. The FIR registered against state Congress president Kamal Nath over his statements on Covid-19 has brought the BJP workers and the Congress men face to face.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh said when Nath had to fight the coronavirus along with the government, he celebrated the deaths.
He said at a time when Nath was making such statements, Sonia Gandhi had become a Dhritarashtra, as she remained a mute spectator.
Chouhan said that Nath was leading the state to anarchy and that he was inciting the people against the government.
Sonia should acquaint the people of the country with the Congress’s ideology, Chouhan added.
On the other hand, Nath said the government wanted that he should not raise people’s voice. He said that FIR would not be able to gag his voice and that he would continue to speak for the people.
The government concealed the Covid death figures, Nath said, adding that there were no beds in hospitals.
People died because of lack of oxygen, injection and medicines, he said, adding that they are not getting vaccinated. Nath said that the government wanted that a false case should be registered against him to gag his voice so that people’s attention was diverted from the real issues to the unreal ones.
He made it clear that FIRs had no power to prevent him from speaking the truth.
Congress, BJP workers file FIR against one another
The Congress leaders demanded lodging of an FIR against Chouhan for inculpable homicide. The party leaders went to the crime branch of the police on Monday to put up their demand.
The Congress took action after an FIR was registered against MPCC president Kamal Nath on Sunday.
A team led by former ministers Jitu Patwari and PC Sharma demanded withdrawal of FIR against Nath.
The party workers went to every police station in the state and demanded lodging of FIR against Chouhan.
The Congress leaders carried with them to the crime branch the figures of death they received from the cremation grounds and from the burial grounds in Bhopal.
Apart from that, they said in the affidavit, the Central Government had submitted to the Supreme Court, the second wave of the Covid-19 had been called ‘Indian variant.’
Similarly, the BJP leaders also submitted memorandums at various police stations in the state. They demanded that an FIR should be registered against Nath.
In the memorandums, the BJP leaders said that Nath was trying to lead the state to anarchy. At some places, the effigy of Nath was burnt.
