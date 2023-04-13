Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces 70 % salary in 1 st year, 100 % in 2nd year to newly appointed teachers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced that newly-appointed teachers would get 70% salary in the first year and 100% in the second year. He was addressing the training programme for newly-appointed teachers at CM House. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too addressed the programme virtually.

Addressing the participants, Chouhan said that he was correcting the wrong of the previous Congress government as dividing salary into four parts was not justified.

Earlier, newly-appointed teachers used to get 70 % salary in the first year of service, 80 % salary in second year, 90 % salary in third year and 100% salary in the fourth year.

The CM said that after completing MA in philosophy, he started teaching at Hamidia College and said that had he not joined politics, he would still have been in teaching profession.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorted teachers to keep the student inside them alive for greater success in life and said that he had never allowed the student in him to die i.e, he was still open to learn.

Congratulating Madhya Pradesh for taking a huge leap in the National Achievement Survey by jumping to fifth from the 17th spot, he said that this feat was achieved by working silently.

More than 22,400 youths have been selected as teachers in Madhya Pradesh and half of them would be posted in the tribal belt. Keeping requirement of the modern world, the Centre has introduced National Education Policy for all round development of students. He expressed happiness that Madhya Pradesh government has set a target to make more than 1 lakh appointments.

Read Also Bhopal: Water sports talent hunt to begin on May 1