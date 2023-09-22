 Bhopal: CM, Sharma Review Preparations Of PM’s Programme
Bhopal: CM, Sharma Review Preparations Of PM’s Programme

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 22, 2023, 11:52 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state BJP president VD Sharma on Friday convened the meeting of workers engaged in preparations of Karyakarta Mahakumbh and issued directions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Karyakarta Mahakumbh on September 25.

Chouhan said BJP workers were known for making good preparations for programmes. “We also need to make arrangements to welcome them as they are coming from all over the state. There should be exceptional show of women power because they are with the party,” he stated.

He further said that Jan Ashirwad Yatra was receiving an overwhelming response from the people. The enthusiasm of people in Jan Ashirwad Yatra showed that BJP will register an unprecedented victory in upcoming Assembly elections.

VD Sharma said lakhs of party workers would turn up for Karyakarta Mahakumbh from across the state. It is the responsibility of everyone to ensure that programme suceeds. He added that in the 75 years of Independence, it is Modi government, which offered 33% reservation to women in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. For this work, party will welcome him with party’s flag.

BJP Organisation General Secretary Hitanand said party workers were experienced enough to organise successful programmes. He said that upcoming Karyakarta Mahakumbh was an opportunity of organising a historic programme.

State medical education minister Vishvas Sarang, and ex-mayor Alok Sharma were present.

Follow us on

