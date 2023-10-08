Madhya Pradesh: CM Performs Bhoomi Pujan Of Maa Sharda Lok In Satna

FP Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): State chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached Maihar town of Satna on Saturday to perform the Bhoomi Poojan of Maa Sharda Lok slated to be constructed there, on lines of Mahakal lok. He paid obeisances to Goddess Sharda and did the honours.

CM Chouhan’s wife Sadhna Singh and BJP candidate from Maihar, Shrikant Chaturvedi were also present alongside him on the occasion. Addressing the general public, CM Chouhan said that funds have been arranged for the construction of Maa Sharda Lok in the town.

He assured everyone present on the occasion that the Maa Sharda Lok will be as beautiful as the Mahakal Lok. He said that Goddess Sharda has blessed the entire Satna district, and said that he had passed on the responsibility of the Maihar town to the first district magistrate Rani Bottad and first Superintendent of police (SP), Sudhir Agrawal.

He then took a dig at former state CM Kamal Nath and said that he often cites lack of funds to be the reason behind the shelving of the development works.

He said that if CM is low on funds, he must arrange for it instead of cribbing for it. Further in his statements, CM Chouhan said that no atrocities or crime against women shall be tolerated on MP’s sod, and the accused in such cases will be hanged till death.

