Bhopal: CM Off To Delhi To Hold Talks With Top Bosses

Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav suddenly left for Delhi on Monday evening. According to reports, after reaching the national capital, he held talks with party’s national president JP Nadda. A few political decisions are yet to be taken besides Yadav plans to visit Patna on January 18, so their talks may have revolved around these two issues. Yadav is leaving for Bihar for the first time after becoming the chief minister, because the state has a huge population of the Yadav clan. The BJP wants to use Yadav in Bihar and UP for the Lok Sabha election.

During the meeting with the central leadership, Yadav may have discussed the strategy the BJP will make for Bihar. Apart from that, the decisions on appointment of ministers as district in-charges will be taken and responsibilities for the Lok Sabha election distributed among the ministers. The government has to take some decisions keeping in mind the ensuing Lok Sabha election. So, Yadav is in Delhi to discuss all these issues with the central leadership. Yadav, who planned to stay in Delhi, will leave for Chitrakoot on Tuesday.